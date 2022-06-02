By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 11:10
Most wanted fugitive arrested in Spain 48h after police made public appeal
The news of the arrest of the fugitive was published on Twitter by the Spanish National Police who thanked the public for their help.
At the moment the fugitive was leaving his home, the police proceeded to arrest him, however they had to take refuge in the same doorway and wait for the intervention of reinforcements from the UPR as neighbours tried to prevent the arrest.
Manuel Bellido Moreno is considered to be the biggest currency counterfeiter in Spain and was wanted by eight courts, including an international extradition order.
The Spanish National Police launched a public appeal, two days prior to the arrest of the fugitive, stating:
The collaboration of citizens can be decisive in locating the fugitives, which is why a specific e-mail address has been set up, [email protected], so that citizens who believe they have any information that could lead to their location can communicate it to investigators in complete confidentiality.
