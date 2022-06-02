By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 7:29

Shock as former NFL star Marion Barber III dies of unknown causes aged 38. Image: @SportAdddict/ Twitter

FORMER NFL star Marion Barber III (38) was found dead in his apartment in Frisco, Texas late on Wednesday, June 1.

Tributes have flooded social media for former Cowboys and Bears running back Marion Barber III, who spent seven seasons in the NFL, after news emerged of his untimely death at the age of 38. The cause of death is currently unknown.

America’s National Football League tweeted: “The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”

The NFL mourns the tragic loss of Marion Barber III and we extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/NzP9jVeTyp — NFL (@NFL) June 2, 2022

The Dallas Cowboys said: “We are heartbroken by the tragic death of Marion Barber III. Marion was an old-school, hard-nosed football player who ran with the will to win every down. He had a passion for the game and love for his coaches and teammates.

“Our hearts go out to Marion’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

One person posted a clip of Marion playing for the Cowboys with the caption: “The greatest 2-yard run in history. Rest In Peace, Marion.”

The greatest 2-yard run in history. Rest In Peace, Marion pic.twitter.com/xefF0WvB1L — KyleCovers.com (@itskylecovers) June 1, 2022

Former team, the Chicago bears, said: “We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends.”

They also noted in a statement: “[Marion was] a bruising running back and was selected by the Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 draft out of Minnesota. He spent his first six NFL seasons in Dallas, rushing for 4,358 yards and 47 touchdowns on 1,042 carries and catching 174 passes for 1,280 yards and six TDs.

“Barber was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2007 after rushing for a career-high 975 yards and 10 touchdowns on 204 carries and catching 44 passes for 282 yards and two TDs.

“He was released by the Cowboys on July 28, 2011, and signed with the Bears two days later. Serving as the team’s No. 2 running back behind Matt Forte, Barber appeared in 11 games with one start in 2011, rushing for 422 yards and six touchdowns and registering five receptions for 50 yards.”

We are saddened to learn of the passing of former Bears RB Marion Barber III. Our hearts go out to his family & friends. — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 2, 2022

Another person wrote: “Rest In Peace Marion, We love you and thank you for all you have done for our Cowboys.”

Rest In Peace Marion, We love you and thank you for all you have done for our Cowboys. 💙 pic.twitter.com/18zMAKtG27 — Stephen Jones 🅿️ (@stephenjonesdc) June 1, 2022

“Marion Barber III was such an under-appreciated player when he played. He was vintage NFL. A beloved Cowboy by just about every fan. May he Rest In Peace.”

Marion Barber III was such an under-appreciated player when he played. He was vintage NFL. A beloved Cowboy by just about every fan. May he Rest In Peace. https://t.co/zSzidN10Lr — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) June 1, 2022

“Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III, who played 7 seasons in the NFL, has passed away. Rest in Peace, Marion.”

Former Cowboys RB Marion Barber III, who played 7 seasons in the NFL, has passed away, per the @dallascowboys. Rest in Peace, Marion. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9NVUGY23mq — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 1, 2022

“Retired NFL running back Marion Barber, who played for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, has passed away at 38 years-old. May he rest in peace.”

Retired NFL running back Marion Barber, who played for the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bears, has passed away at 38 years-old. May he rest in peace 🕊 pic.twitter.com/NYRnmehywO — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 1, 2022

