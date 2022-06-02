By Anna Ellis • 02 June 2022 • 13:38

Palma de Mallorca: One dead and two injured after being run over by a Local Police vehicle. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

A man has died and two others were injured when they were hit by a Local Police vehicle. The accident happened shortly after 00:30.am this morning, June 2.

The Local Police vehicle was in the process of responding to an emergency call when the tragic accident happened, according to 20 Minutos.

The City Council of Palma confirmed that at around 8:45.am today, “one of the injured has died as a result of his injuries. We have no further personal information about the deceased beyond the fact that he is male and the injuries he sustained after being hit by the Local Police Vehicle are the cause of his death.”

The other two injured parties are a 35-year-old woman with very serious injuries who was transferred to the Son Espases hospital in Palma.

The 25-year-old man, who has been reported to suffer less serious injuries, was treated at the Juaneda Clinic.

Three advanced life support ambulances and one basic life support ambulance were sent to the scene after the incident had been reported.

The Local Police of Palma, which has expressed its condolences to the relatives of the deceased and its sorrow to the injured, indicates that the investigation is now open to determine the causes of the accident.

