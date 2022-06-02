By Anna Ellis • 02 June 2022 • 14:58

Playa Velez-Malaga: Lifeguard services now in place until September 30. Credit Wikimedia

Jesus Perez Atencia, Mayor of Velez-Malaga, has confirmed that lifeguard services on the beach have begun and will be in place until the end of September

The Mayor confirmed that: “Lifeguard services have begun in Playa Velez-Malaga. The lifeguard services are supported by ambulance drivers, sailors and nurses.”

The Mayor added that: “During the months of July and August the service will be increased to ensure more safety on the coastline of our municipality. In addition, we have aid stations in Benajarafe, Almayate, Torre del Mar and Caleta de Velez. We will also have a total of six beach informers, who will be responsible for providing support and informing visitors about the different services provided.”

The schedule of the surveillance and lifeguard service during the months of June and September is from 12:00.pm to 8:00.pm. During the months of July and August, the schedule is extended from 10:30.am to 8:00.pm.

The mayor also reported that “as for the lifeguard service vehicles, we have two rapid action vehicles with defibrillators and oxygen therapy equipment; an ambulance; two jet skis; and two watercraft.”

“In addition, the lifeguards will continue to have a new communication system, which will allow the central post to locate the lifeguards at all times, in order to be able to respond more quickly and effectively to any emergency that may arise.”

“We will also have two drones that will provide surveillance and control services, both for lifeguards and for the gauging of the beaches. One will be located in the central aid station of Torre del Mar, and the other will move to the different beaches of the municipality,” he added.

“Another important change is the covid-19 distance plots are unnecessary.”

“Having passed the worst of the pandemic, we believe that our coast needs to recover the full capacity of its beaches to meet the demand. In recent years we have been a national benchmark thanks to the excellence of our beaches,” concluded the Mayor.

