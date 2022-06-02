By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 11:34

PP presents its Almeria electoral programme for elections on June 19 Credit: Twitter @PP_Almeria

The full candidacy of PP (People’s Party) of Almería has presented, on Wednesday, June, 1, its Electoral Programme for the 19-J Elections in the emblematic Cerro de San Cristóbal.

PP’s Almeria programme is a programme for an “Almeria that the Government of Juanma Moreno has put on the map of Andalusia in a prominent place” with an increase in investment per inhabitant of 40 per cent and which is making very strong progress with 58.5 per cent of Andalusian fruit and vegetable exports in the first quarter and with a new record in value of fruit and vegetable exports from Almeria reaching €1,414 million in the first quarter of 2022, as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

In addition to leading the rise in Andalusia’s GDP in the last year with a 5.3 per cent increase.

“The aim of this programme is that Almeria continues to lead growth in Andalusia and continues to play an essential role in the Andalusia that grows above the average in Spain and leads the creation of employment, self-employed and foreign investment in our country,” said PP’s number one candidate Carmen Crespo.

“We need less taxes to keep moving forward, the opposite of what PSOE and the left-wing parties preach, who are proposing to go backwards and reintroduce inheritance and gift tax if they are in government,” she said.

