By Anna Ellis • 02 June 2022 • 17:03

Prince Andrew tests positive for COVID. CC/Wikimedia

The Duke of York will be unable to attend the thanksgiving service at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday in celebration of The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

“After undertaking a routine test the Duke has tested positive for Covid-19 and with regret will no longer be attending tomorrow’s service,” confirmed a Palace spokesperson today, June 2.

In the last few days, the Duke of York is believed to have met with The Queen on several occasions.

He has been regularly undertaking Covid-19 tests and has not seen The Queen since testing positive, according to Sky News

n 6th February 2022, HM Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch in history to achieve Platinum Jubilee, 70 years of reign and service. However, large scale celebrations are scheduled for June to take advantage of the summertime weather. It also coincides with The Queen’s official birthday which falls on the second Saturday in June.

The official celebration in the UK will begin on 2nd June with the Trooping the Colour and Horse Guards Parade, concerts, street parties and pageants. Across the UK, over 70,000 Big Jubilee Lunches are expected to take place at homes and local village halls over the Jubilee weekend, and over ten million people across the UK are expected to be joining the celebrations.

