Puzzle Solutions Edition 1926

1 Hiss; 2 Smog; 3 Grid; 4 Dirt; 5 Till; 6 Left; 7 Tomb; 8 Beat; 9 Thus; 10 Star; 11 Raid; 12 Dais; 13 Sped; 14 Draw; 15 Wand; 16 Darn. BERNARD
1 Dhoti; 2 Gregory Peck; 3 Peace Corps; 4 Spain; 5 Cyprus; 6 Quartet; 7 Maidstone; 8 Travel guidebooks; 9 Samuel Taylor Coleridge; 10 Mary Quant.
Across: 6 Fishing; 7 Stops; 9 Sorry; 10 Mislaid; 12 Search party; 14 Compliments; 18 Portray; 19 Skate; 21 Usher; 22 Joiners.
Down: 1 Minor; 2 Charge; 3 Ink; 4 Stella; 5 Splints; 8 Lighter; 11 Ordinal; 13 Soloist; 15 Potter; 16 Taking; 17 Storm; 20 For.
Across: 1 Slogan; 7 Oklahoma; 8 Dots; 10 Apache; 11 Cha-cha; 14 Tee; 16 Frees; 17 Tsar; 19 Forum; 21 Canal; 22 Venom; 23 Flee; 26 Basin; 28 Baa; 29 Owlets; 30 Paunch; 31 Ogle; 32 Separate; 33 Tosses.
Down: 1 Savant; 2 Grocer; 3 Nose; 4 Bashful; 5 Force; 6 Sagas; 8 Data; 9 The; 12 Arm; 13 Hence; 15 Donor; 18 Straw; 19 Fan; 20 Ram; 21 Century; 22 Vie; 23 Faults; 24 Lane; 25 Echoes; 26 Boast; 27 Slope; 28 Bag; 30 Poet.
EASY
HARD
