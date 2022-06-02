By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 10:22

Railway destroyed in Lviv after devastating Russian missiles launched from Black Sea. Image: @antiputler_news/ Twitter

A RUSSIAN missile attack launched from the Black Sea destroyed a section of the railway near Lviv late on Wednesday, June 1.

Reports flooded social media overnight claiming that Russian forces had launched a missile attack on the Beskydy railway tunnel, which runs through the Carpathians in the Lviv region.

According to Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the goal is to try to disrupt the railway communication and stop the supply of fuel and weapons from Ukraine’s allies.

Оккупанты нанесли ракетный удар по Бескидскому железнодорожному туннелю, который проходит через Карпаты во Львовской области, сообщил советник главы МВД Антон Геращенко Цель – попытаться нарушить железнодорожное сообщение и остановить поставки топлива и оружия от наших союзников pic.twitter.com/0zGALDIwbW — Аслан (@antiputler_news) June 1, 2022

An update from the Head of the Lviv regional military (state) administration, Maksym Kozytsky, on Thursday, June 2 read: “On Wednesday, June 1, between 10.45 om and 10.55 pm, the railway infrastructure in Stryj and Sambir districts was hit by missiles.

“Four enemy cruise missiles were fired. They were launched from the Black Sea.

“Railway facilities are significantly damaged. Many trains are delayed. Lviv Railway specialists are working to restore the connection.

He added: “There are five wounded (3 in the Stryi district, 2 in the Sambir district).

“Four people in moderate condition. They are in the hospitals of the region. One has minor injuries and has not been hospitalised.

“Fortunately, I did not die.”

According to the Ukrainian railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, the traffic to the section of the railway near Lviv has now been partially restored.

Ukrainian railway company partially restored traffic to the section of the railway near Lviv that that was recently targeted by Russian missiles #Ukraine https://t.co/DWwhy0WlOA — Michael A. Horowitz (@michaelh992) June 2, 2022

Michael A. Horowitz, a geopolitical and security analyst, noted that although he was not sure whether “most foreign weapons are moving by train, “Russia continues to try and hit railways across Ukraine to stop the flow of weapons, and Ukraine’s ability to send reinforcements.”