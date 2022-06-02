BREAKING: Russian soldiers reportedly kidnapping civilians in Ukraine and demanding ransoms Close
Railway destroyed in Lviv after devastating Russian missiles launched from Black Sea

By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 10:22

Railway destroyed in Lviv after devastating Russian missiles launched from Black Sea. Image: @antiputler_news/ Twitter

A RUSSIAN missile attack launched from the Black Sea destroyed a section of the railway near Lviv late on Wednesday, June 1.

Reports flooded social media overnight claiming that Russian forces had launched a missile attack on the Beskydy railway tunnel, which runs through the Carpathians in the Lviv region.

According to Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the goal is to try to disrupt the railway communication and stop the supply of fuel and weapons from Ukraine’s allies.

An update from the Head of the Lviv regional military (state) administration, Maksym Kozytsky, on Thursday, June 2 read: “On Wednesday, June 1, between 10.45 om and 10.55 pm, the railway infrastructure in Stryj and Sambir districts was hit by missiles.

“Four enemy cruise missiles were fired. They were launched from the Black Sea.

“Railway facilities are significantly damaged. Many trains are delayed. Lviv Railway specialists are working to restore the connection.

He added: “There are five wounded (3 in the Stryi district, 2 in the Sambir district).

“Four people in moderate condition. They are in the hospitals of the region. One has minor injuries and has not been hospitalised.

“Fortunately, I did not die.”

According to the Ukrainian railway company, Ukrzaliznytsia, the traffic to the section of the railway near Lviv has now been partially restored.

Michael A. Horowitz, a geopolitical and security analyst, noted that although he was not sure whether “most foreign weapons are moving by train, “Russia continues to try and hit railways across Ukraine to stop the flow of weapons, and Ukraine’s ability to send reinforcements.”

Written by

Matthew Roscoe

Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

