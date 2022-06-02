By Anna Ellis • 02 June 2022 • 15:22

Royals assemble alongside HM Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony. Credit Royal Family Twitter

Royals assemble alongside HM Queen Elizabeth II on Buckingham Palace balcony WITHOUT Meghan and Harry

The Queen was joined by several members of the Royal Family today on the Buckingham Palace balcony, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Tens of thousands of cheering fans have joined in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark the monarch’s 70-year reign.

The 96-year-old monarch, appeared in good spirits as she was joined by other senior royals on the balcony including Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate and their children.

Notably absent from the balcony were Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Prince Andrew as they are no longer working royals.

When the Queen made her appearance on the balcony there was a slightly delayed reaction from the crowds standing in The Mall and sat in the stands built for tomorrow’s Party at the Palace.

Once HM Queen Elizabeth was spotted on the big screens a huge cheer went up and she smiled as the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment passed the gates of Buckingham Palace.

The troopers took around five minutes to ride past and she could be seen chatting to the Duke of Kent.

The nation is embracing the special extended four-day bank holiday weekend of pomp, pageantry and star-studded festivities, which will see celebrities and the public gather in their millions in tribute to the monarch.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.