By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 18:21
Russia continues to block ships in Black Sea says Ukraine's latest update
Credit: Facebook General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
“In the Black Sea and Sea of Azov operational zones, Russia’s ships are focused on maintaining a favourable operational mode and blocking civilian shipping in the coastal zones of the Black Sea,” stated the latest General Staff of Ukraine’s operational update.
The update also claimed that the enemy is continuing to claim losses in live ammunition and equipment, with 115 wounded and 32 dead reportedly being treated in hospitals in the temporarily occupied territories of Donetsk region.
The Russian forces are also reportedly continuing their usage of mortars, small arms artillery and multiple rocket launchers along the entire line of contact on the Donetsk line of contact, in an effort to weaken Ukrainian forces.
The latest update on Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea follows Ukraine’s Foreign Minister asking for an international mission to open maritime exports.
“Russia should withdraw its forces in the sea area around Ukraine and provide security guarantees about non-aggression on ports and commercial convoys,” stated Oleh Nikolenko, Ukraine Minister of Foreign Affairs.
“Ukraine is working together with its partners on the possibility of creating an international mission, in particular, under the auspices of the UN, which will take over the operation of sea routes for the export of Ukrainian agricultural products, he continued.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
