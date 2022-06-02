By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 8:12

Russia controls most of Severodonetsk but has sustained heavy losses - British MoD. Image: British MoD

THE British Ministry of Defence has released its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine and confirmed that Russia now controls most of Severodonetsk.

On Thursday, June 2, the British MoD provided its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, which noted that “Russia has taken control of most of Severodonetsk.”

Following reports on Wednesday, June 1, that “fighting had intensified in the streets of Severodonetsk, with Russian forces pushing closer to the town centre,” British Defence Intelligence said on June 2 that “the main road into the Severodonetsk pocket likely remains under Ukrainian control but Russia continues to make steady local gains, enabled by a heavy concentration of artillery.”

It added: “This has not been without cost, and Russian forces have sustained losses in the process.”

On June 1, Ukraine’s MoD revealed that Ukrainian forces killed around 200 more soldiers from Russia the previous day.

“Crossing the Siverskyy Donets River – which is a natural barrier to its axes of advance – is vital for Russian forces as they secure Luhansk Oblast and prepare to switch focus to Donetsk Oblast,” it said.

“Potential crossing sites include between Sieverodonetsk and the neighbouring town of Lysychansk; and near recently-captured Lyman. In both locations, the river line likely still remains controlled by Ukrainian forces, who have destroyed existing bridges.

“It is likely Russia will need at least a short tactical pause to re-set for opposed river crossings and subsequent attacks further into Donetsk Oblast, where Ukrainian armed forces have prepared defensive positions.

“To do so risks losing some of the momenta they have built over the last week.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.