Russian body dumps lead to dolphin deaths and sea contamination claims Ukraine Credit: Telegram @andriyshTime

The news of dolphin deaths has increased over the last few months since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis.

The dolphin deaths (in this particular instance) are due to Russians reportedly setting up a body dump in a Mariupol supermarket with the bodies that were moved out of graves in an attempt to restore the water supply, according to the Mariupol city mayor’s adviser, Petro Andryushchenko.

“In the sea the Mariupol citizens are fishing dead fish. In particular, dolphins. Such a phenomenon is attributed to the Azov Sea during the anomalous warm weather,”Andryushchenko wrote on his official telegram.

“Given the temperature and season, the onset of dead fish can only indicate the presence of disease in the sea water. The sea is currently one of the least hygienic places for Mariupol residents, so the threat has ceased to be just a warning.”

Twitter has also reported dolphin deaths, with one account tweeting: “Several thousand dolphins died in the Black Sea. According to the ecologist, Ivan Rusev, one of the leaders of the “Tuzlovsky Limany” nature reserve, wounded or dead animals are brought by the current to the coast of Bulgaria, Romania, Turkey and the coast of Ukraine.”

The news follows reports of dolphins being trained by Russia to defend their Black Sea Naval base, reportedly resulting in their subsequent deaths.

