By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 11:14

Ukraine announces combat losses inflicted on Russian forces as of June 2. Image: Ukraine MoD

ON Thursday, June 2, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence published updated figures of combat losses inflicted on Russian forces since the beginning of the war.

Another 11 Russian forces Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) were destroyed by Ukrainian forces on Wednesday, June 1, according to Ukraine’s military update on Russia’s combat losses since February 24.

Around 150 more soldiers from Russia were killed by Ukrainian forces, which saw the number of Russian soldiers that have lost their lives fighting in the conflict rise to around 30,850, according to Ukraine’s MoD.

The other significant increase in figures is the loss of Russian vehicles and fuel tanks, which has risen by 35. This takes the number destroyed by the Ukrainian army to 2325.

❗️ Загальні бойові втрати противника з 24.02 по 02.06 / The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 02.06➡️ https://t.co/xkJBEgaq93 pic.twitter.com/UvPmX6YPnZ — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 2, 2022

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed that Putin’s army had suffered the greatest losses on Wednesday, June 1 in the Bakhmutsky region – for the second day in a row.

A detailed breakdown of the 99th day of the war also shows that the loss of the 11 Russian APCs now means Ukraine has destroyed 3354 in total since the beginning of the conflict, while the destruction of two more tanks means that Russia has lost 1363 in total.

Ukraine also reported that they had destroyed two Russian aircraft and two artillery systems.