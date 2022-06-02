By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 19:34

Ryanair CEO suggests bringing in the army to solve airport chaos Credit: Creative Commons

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary, believes that drafting the army to UK airports for the next months could solve the airport travel chaos seen across the country during the last months.

The CEO made the comments on the army as a solution to the airport travel chaos while speaking on ITV news, as reported by The Guardian.

“Bringing in the army, which they do at many other European airports, would, at a stroke, relieve the pressure on airport security and would mean that people have a much better experience – not just this weekend, but for each weekend over the next three, four months,” stated the CEO.

The Ryanair CEO added: “Army personnel, defence personnel who are good at providing security could relieve the pressure. And that would be something useful that this government could do instead of blaming the airports or the airlines, which doesn’t solve anything.

“We are going to have pinch points at the UK airports right through to the end of this summer until the kids go back to school in September.

“And I believe that the best way of solving these pinch points is to deploy military personnel who are security trained and who could relieve the pressure on airport security and if you relieve the pressure in airport security, you get rid of the queues.”

The Ryanair CEO’s statements follow previous comments made in the last weeks in which he said that Ryanair flight ticket prices will rise in cost this summer due to the current high demand for European beach holidays.