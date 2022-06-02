By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 15:08

Sónar Festival lands in Mallorca and will welcome 'top-level DJs'. Image: sonar.es

SONAR festival lands in Mallorca this summer with ‘Un SónarVillage a S’horabaixa’, a musical gathering in the middle of nature inspired by the format of Sónar Barcelona’s iconic SónarVillage.

Some of the most important international electronic music acts will make their way to Mallorca for the Sonar Festival on July 16, August 6 and September 3 and combine with the island’s unique sunsets to provide music lovers with a unique experience.

Sónar will bring top-level DJs to Calvià’s Old Aquapark, home to Mallorca Live Festival and its Mallorca Live Summer concert series. For this new summer season, work has been done on a totally new space integrated into nature with a 5,000 people capacity.

Thanks to the combination of fun and art, avant-garde and experimentation with the latest electronic dance music trends, Sónar is a pioneering and unique cultural event.

Since 2002 it has organised more than 50 festivals in different cities around the world, adapting the philosophy of the Barcelona event to unique spaces and environments.

‘Un SónarVillage a S’horabaixa’ is an initiative of Sónar and Mallorca Live produced by Live & Island. More information about the lineup and tickets coming soon.

And for those looking to travel further afield and visit the original festival, Sónar returns to Barcelona on June 16, 17 and 18, 2022 after more than two years of absence.

The lineup of one of the most renowned festivals in Spain, which attracts crowds from all over the country and abroad, will bring together some of the best artists of the urban genre and electronic music.

In fact, acts such as C. Tangana, Nathy Peluso, Rojuu, The Chemical Brothers and Arca will perform on its stages.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.