By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 16:08

Spain receives first antiviral treatments for Monkeypox from Danish pharmaceutical company Credit: Twitter @sanidadgob

The arrival of a “few” antiviral treatments for Monkeypox were announced by Spain’s Minister of Health Carolina Darias on Thursday, June, 2.

The new Monkeypox treatments for Spain were discussed by Carolina Darias at the Health Commission of the Congress of Deputies to report on the actions carried out against Covid-19 and the new surveillance and control system after the acute phase of the pandemic.

The antiviral treatment is known as “tecovirimat”, and roughly 200 vaccines by the Danish company, Bavaria Nordic, under the name of “Imvanex” are already being managed by the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS).

These doses of the antiviral monkeypox treatment will be used “for cases with a higher risk of having a severe development of the disease”, although the minister specified that “so far the evolution of all cases is mild.

Spain is still awaiting the process of mass purchase of the antiviral treatment being carried out by the European Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA).

Fernando Simón, epidemiologist and director of the Centre for the Coordination of Alerts and Health Emergencies,who reports to Spain’s Ministry of Health, has already defended the monkeypox vaccine stating:

“If we had the vaccine, in the first four days after contact we would completely eliminate the disease, and from the fourth to the fourteenth day, we would greatly reduce the symptoms. It would be very good to be able to administer that dose of the vaccine now,” he explained.

