By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 13:39

Spain reports huge increase in crime in first quarter of 2022 Credit: Creative Commons

Crime in Spain has grown in the first three months of the year by almost 28 per cent compared to the same period in 2021.

This is an increase that has placed the crime rate in Spain at 43.8 criminal offences per thousand inhabitants, due in part to a significant increase in computer fraud, as reported by 20minutos.

According to the first quarter crime balance sheet released on Thursday, June, 2, by the Ministry of the Interior of Spain, all types of crime rose in that period, especially serious crimes of injury and disputes, which grew by 57 per cent and theft, with a rise of 51.4 per cent

But there was also an increase in violent robberies (35.3 per cent), car thefts (24 per cent), reported rape (27.7 per cent), burglaries (27 per cent and homicides (21.3 per cent).

Spain’s Ministry of Interior highlights the significant increase in computer fraud, which has been sustained in recent years. In fact, in the last 12 months the increase has been 60.5 per cent compared to 2019 (the reference year before the pandemic), such that this crime now accounts for almost 14 per cent of all criminal offences.

The news of the increased crime in Spain follows news of unemployment rates falling in 49 Spanish provinces, led by Madrid, except for Almeria, which is, together with Huelva and Castellón, one of the three provinces where it rose during May.

