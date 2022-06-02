By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 19:10

Spain's Queen Letizia gets caught in sandstorm on Mauritania visit Credit: Twitter @CasaReal

Spain’s Queen Letizia was caught in a Sandstorm while visiting Mauritania on Thursday, June, 2, to see the desert gardens that where planted a month ago as part of the Orchards in Nouakchott project.

The Mauritania sandstorm that caught Spain’s Queen Letizia was one of the strongest in recent memory in the area, according to sources from the Foreign Office.

She was photographed in the desert orchards wearing a surgical mask and sunglasses to protect her face and eyes. Despite the sandstorm, Queen Letizia was able to see some of the orchards, as the farmers worked hard to protect their crops from any damage the sandstorm could cause.

“🇲🇷The Queen visited the facilities and orchards of the “Queen Letizia Agricultural Innovation Centre”, in which around 130 families are currently participating,” tweeted the official Twitter account for the Spanish Royal Family, alongside photos of the visit.

🇲🇷La Reina ha visitado las instalaciones y huertos del "Centro de Innovación Agrícola Reina Letizia", en el que actualmente participan alrededor de 130 familias. ➡️https://t.co/FHubcPd5px pic.twitter.com/EWDnq1hkVQ — Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) June 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @CasaReal

The project that the Queen visited aims to create green spaces that generate CO2. It is 17 kilometres from Nouakchott and covers a 10-hectare plantation divided into plots for 130 families.

The farmers that use the green spaces grow cereals and vegetables for their own consumption, but they also plan to market them.

According to the official Royal Family website, this is Queen Letizia’s seventh cooperation trip, following the proclamation of His Majesty the King in 2014.

Her first trip was to Honduras and El Salvador in 2015. In 2017, she travelled to Senegal, in 2018 to the Dominican Republic and Haiti, in 2019 to Mozambique, in 2020 to Honduras on a humanitarian aid trip and in 2021 to Paraguay.

