Spanish government to invest €21.22 million in sustainable transport in Malaga

By Tamsin Brown • 02 June 2022 • 11:34

The Spanish government will invest €21.22 million in sustainable transport in Malaga. Image: Hombre1896, CC BY-SA 4.0 , via Wikimedia Commons

The Spanish government is investing a total of €21.22 million in sustainable transport projects in different areas of the province of Malaga, Andalucia.

On May 27, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and the Urban Agenda (Mitma) of the Spanish government approved the allocation of aid to municipalities for the implementation of low-emission zones and sustainable public transport projects. This is part of the government’s Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan for sustainable transport in urban and metropolitan environments. The plan involves an investment of €21.22 million in seven towns in the province of Malaga.

The seven municipalities that will benefit from this aid are Malaga (€10,205,555.54), Nerja (€492,202.44), Benalmadena (€2,880,000.00), Estepona (€1,537,678.00), Velez-Malaga (€3,706,207.35), Torremolinos (€1,978,833.71) and Fuengirola (€426,000.00).

The sub-delegate of the national government in Malaga, Javier Salas, said: “The government will advance 67.4 per cent of the subsidy to the municipalities this summer and the rest will be delivered from January 2023. The municipalities will have until December 2024 to implement the projects.”

In Nerja, the funds will go towards the implementation of bicycle lanes, and in Velez-Malaga, they will be used for the rehabilitation of the tram line.

