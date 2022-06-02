Spanish province where unemployment rose most in May revealed in latest data

By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 11:53

Unemployment fell in 49 Spanish provinces, led by Madrid, but this is not the case in Almeria, which is, together with Huelva and Castellón, one of the three provinces where it rose during May.

According to the data on unemployment of Spanish provinces published on Thursday, June 2, by the Ministry of Labour and Social Economy, the province of Almeria closed May with 59,562 unemployed registered with the State Public Employment Service (SEPE), 1.54 per cent more than in April, although -19.09 per cent compared to a year ago, i.e. 14,051 unemployed less than in May 2021, as reported by Diario de Almeria.

By sector, it is the services sector that recorded the greatest increase in the number of unemployed, specifically 1,025, followed by agriculture, with 353 more, and industry, +5.

This data is offset by the fall in unemployment in construction (-329) and in the group of people without previous employment (-150).

In terms of employment contracts, 25,666 employment agreements were signed in May, 4.32 per cent less than in April and 0.67 per cent more than in May last year.

Of the total, 13,113 were indefinite-term, registering a drop of 13.35 per cent compared with the previous month and 407.47 per cent more than in the same month of 2021.

On the other hand, temporary employment (12,553) rose by 7.36 per cent over April and -45.21 per cent over the same month of the previous year.

So far this year, 125,989 contracts have been signed in Almeria, 49,257 of them permanent, which represents 39.1 per cent of the total number of labour agreements signed in the first four months of the year.

