By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 13:02

Study reveals that tourists in Mallorca are using all the water. Image: UIB/ Twitter

A STUDY by the University of the Balearic Islands (UIB) on water consumption has revealed that 24.2 per cent of the islands’ water resources are consumed by tourists, some 33 million cubic metres per year.

The data for the study was collected during the first pandemic lockdown – April to June 2020 – by doctors Celso García and Enrique Morán, who calculated water consumption in each municipality to determine how much is used during the height of tourism on the islands.

Muro (Mallorca) showed a drop in consumption of up to 70 per cent, while the drop in consumption in Palma, which has a large resident population, fell by 16 per cent during the confinement.

Following the release of the data, experts have called for the government to make a real commitment to the use of reclaimed water.

“Water treatment plants are the great forgotten ones. If you use water for other purposes, you won’t have to use groundwater and the aquifers will be able to regenerate,” they said.

