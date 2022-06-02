U3A Calpe (Alicante) learns to play the game at latest meeting

By Linda Hall • 02 June 2022 • 11:50

RUMMIKUB SESSION: Wendy Down introduces U3A Calpe member Pam to the game Photo credit: U3A Calpe

U3A CALPE’S recent coffee morning at the LAFMA premises was well-attended, with around 40 members meeting for coffee and cake.

They also brought with them a good collection of foodstuffs, baby items and cash donations for the Red Cross.

During the meeting, U3A Calpe’s president Wendy Down introduced members to Rummikub, a very popular game for all ages played in 70 different countries. Wendy has produced a How to Play introduction for anyone wanting to know more, obtainable at the [email protected] address.

Joan Bryan is setting up a new Games group for card and board games, including Rummikub. For further details, or to join, contact Jim Standen, Groups coordinator at the [email protected] email address.

U3A Calpe’s next meeting will be held on June 16 at 10.30am at the LAFMA premises as usual. It will be a General Meeting and the committee will update members regarding their areas of responsibility.

As this will be the last meeting before the summer break, there will be refreshments afterwards.

There will also be a General Meeting on September 15 at 10.30am at LAFMA. Further details will follow in the August newsletter.

For more information about U3A Calpe, visit the www.u3acalpe.org website.

