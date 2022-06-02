By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 8:31
UK to send US-made M270 MLRS to Ukraine in co-ordinated effort. Image: @kiraincongress/ Twitter
Ukrainian Parliament Kira Rudik confirmed reports that the UK was set to send US-made M270 MLRS to Ukraine in a tweet on Thursday, June 2.
She wrote: “During my visit to London, at every meeting, I voiced how much Ukraine needed the M270 MLRS systems. And now this important day has come! The UK Secretary of State for Defence @BWallaceMP announced the transfer of these missile systems to us!”
During my visit to #London, at every meeting I voiced how much #Ukraine needed the M270 MLRS systems. And now this important day has come! The #UK Secretary of State for Defence @BWallaceMP announced the transfer of these missile systems to us!#StopRussia pic.twitter.com/dONvDbEolO
— Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) June 2, 2022
The news was reported earlier by Politico, who stated in their report that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had spoken with US President Joe Biden on Wednesday, June 1 about the potential transfer of the US-made M270 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems to Ukraine.
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also spoke on the matter.
As noted in the report, the UK were seeking approval from the US, who must officially approve the move due to export regulations, although it is thought that the Biden administration has given the green light to the move, as the UK and US coordinate delivery of the weaponry to Ukraine.
Earlier on Wednesday, June 1, the US announced a new $700 million (€654 million) military aid package for Ukraine which will include HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) missile systems.
The package will include air surveillance radars, Javelin anti-tank missiles and anti-armour weapons as well as additional artillery rounds, helicopters, tactical vehicles and a spare parts package.
