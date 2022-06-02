Villajoyosa’s traditional ‘pebrereta’ competition celebrates town’s most typical dish

By Tamsin Brown • 02 June 2022 • 21:04

Villajoyosa's traditional 'pebrereta' competition will celebrate the town's most typical dish. Image: Villajoyosa Town Hall

The yearly pebrereta competition held in the beautiful town of Villajoyosa, Alicante, pays homage to an extremely popular local dish.

Pebrereta is one of the most representative dishes of Alicante’s Villajoyosa, where there is an annual competition in which locals vie for the honour of being the best pebrereta chef in town.

The Villajoyosa Town Hall, through its Department of Festivities, is organising what will be the 28th edition of the competition. It will be held from 8pm on Friday, June 3, at the Plaça de la Llum in Poble Nou. There will be musical entertainment and a tasting of the traditional dish.

Registration for the competition has closed and around 40 people will take part. The three winners will receive a commemorative plaque, as well as their individual prizes, which include a voucher for a hotel, a voucher for a restaurant and a voucher for produce from the Villajoyosa Fishermen’s Association.

“Pebrereta is a very traditional dish in Villajoyosa, which is made with our local pumpkin, tomato, green pepper and sangatxo (fish). It is a dish that is prepared in a different way in every house, which is what gives this competition its uniqueness. I hope that many people will come to the competition on June 3,” said Marta Sellés, the councillor for Festivities.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.