Walk for Life: Cancer charity Bruised But Not Broken invites everyone to take part

02 June 2022

Walk for Life: Cancer charity Bruised But Not Broken is inviting everyone to take part. Image: Bruised But Not Broken

Absolutely anyone is welcome to take part in the Walk for Life organised by the charity Bruised But Not Broken, which provides all types of support for those affected by cancer.

On Saturday, June 18, in the town of El Campello in Alicante, the cancer support charity Bruised But Not Broken will be hosting its Walk for Life for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The walk will start at 9.30am so that participants can avoid the midday sun.

The walk is up to 10 km (depending on ability) and absolutely anyone is welcome to take part, including walkers, runners, dogs and wheelchair and mobility scooter users. A free buffet at the end of the walk has kindly been donated by Bernie’s in El Campello.

Bruised But Not Broken was founded in 2011 to honour the life and courage of a remarkable young woman called Rebecca Isaacs, who lost her life at the age of 32 following a four-year battle with bowel cancer.

They have a shop in El Campello (C/San Bartolome, 55) that helps to fund the charity. Donations from the public and new volunteers are always welcome. Over the past 11 years, they have helped to support many local families living with cancer and hope to continue this work for many years to come.

There is a registration fee of €10 for the walk and anyone wishing to take part will need to visit the shop in El Campello to register and collect their Walk for Life pack, which will include a t-shirt, wristband and details of the walk. All participants will receive a medal upon completion of the event in recognition of their achievement.

For more information, call Lorraine or Cheryl at the shop on 965776578 between 10.30am and 2.00pm Monday to Saturday or Lorraine on 608524896.

