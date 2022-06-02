By Anna Ellis • 02 June 2022 • 19:09

Why are other viruses are suddenly going viral?. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

So many different bugs and viruses seem to be doing the rounds but why is that?

“With regards to viruses, other than the Covid-19 virus, we had a honeymoon from that and now they’re back with a vengeance and I’ve never seen the volumes this high,” said Doctor Lisa Salamon who is an emergency physician with Scarborough Health Network in Toronto Canada and also Co-chair Governance Transformation Task Force at Ontario Medical Association.

“Infections seemed much less common when people were limiting their contacts and wearing masks, making it harder for things to spread.

But now, with public health restrictions dropped, Salamon and her colleagues are seeing a ton of viral illnesses in the emergency department,” according to the Guelph Mercury Tribune.

Doctor Lisa added that that includes general “fevers, coughs, congestion, and “quite a bit” of flu, which is rare for this time of year.

She points in the direction of the lifting of public health restrictions, including mask mandates, as the main cause of this viral resurgence, and said: “Any little extra on an already overflowing system is dramatic.”

“There are lots of adults coming in with viruses, but the influx of children is a big change from the first year of the pandemic when they barely saw kids coming into emergency at all.”

