By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 18:45
WWII Anti-aircraft gun removed from school in Ukraine following Russian propaganda
Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300
An anti-aircraft gun from World War II standing outside a school has been dismantled in Odessa, Ukraine due to fake Russian propaganda according to Odessa city councillor Svetlana Osaulenko.
“A cannon from the Second World War was dismantled in Odesa due to statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense that a warehouse of weapons and ammunition was allegedly equipped near school No. 56,” posted one Twitter user, alongside footage of the cannon.
1/2⚡️A cannon from the Second World War was dismantled in Odesa due to statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense that a warehouse of weapons and ammunition was allegedly equipped near school No. 56. pic.twitter.com/r3K3ofwtkx
— Flash (@Flash43191300) June 2, 2022
1/2⚡️A cannon from the Second World War was dismantled in Odesa due to statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense that a warehouse of weapons and ammunition was allegedly equipped near school No. 56. pic.twitter.com/r3K3ofwtkx
— Flash (@Flash43191300) June 2, 2022
Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300
The historic cannon, which has reportedly been dormant since the Second World War, was removed from its pedestal on June, 2, due to the fact that the day before, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated in its official bulletin that a warehouse of weapons and ammunition was allegedly equipped near school No 56.
In addition, they claimed that trenches had been dug, a stronghold had been deployed, and “no evacuation of residents from nearby houses had been carried out”.
The “weapon” was a monument, as it was one of the guns used by the defenders of Odessa to repel Nazi air attacks in 1941.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Joshua is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.