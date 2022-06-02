By Joshua Manning • 02 June 2022 • 18:45

WWII Anti-aircraft gun removed from school in Ukraine following Russian propaganda Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

A WWII anti-aircraft gun has been removed from a school following the Russian Defence Ministry reportedly spreading false propaganda about the deployment of a weapons depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in a school in Odessa.

An anti-aircraft gun from World War II standing outside a school has been dismantled in Odessa, Ukraine due to fake Russian propaganda according to Odessa city councillor Svetlana Osaulenko.

“A cannon from the Second World War was dismantled in Odesa due to statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense that a warehouse of weapons and ammunition was allegedly equipped near school No. 56,” posted one Twitter user, alongside footage of the cannon.

1/2⚡️A cannon from the Second World War was dismantled in Odesa due to statements by the Russian Ministry of Defense that a warehouse of weapons and ammunition was allegedly equipped near school No. 56. pic.twitter.com/r3K3ofwtkx — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 2, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

The historic cannon, which has reportedly been dormant since the Second World War, was removed from its pedestal on June, 2, due to the fact that the day before, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated in its official bulletin that a warehouse of weapons and ammunition was allegedly equipped near school No 56.

In addition, they claimed that trenches had been dug, a stronghold had been deployed, and “no evacuation of residents from nearby houses had been carried out”.

The “weapon” was a monument, as it was one of the guns used by the defenders of Odessa to repel Nazi air attacks in 1941.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.