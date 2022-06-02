By Matthew Roscoe • 02 June 2022 • 13:43
BREAKING: Former Ukrainian Deputy Minister Yuriy Hrymchak given 10 years in prison. Image: Ukraine's Security Service
Former Deputy Minister for Temporary Occupied Territories of Ukraine, Yuriy Hrymchak, has been sent to prison for 10 years after being found guilty of extorting and receiving a multimillion-dollar bribe, according to Ukraine’s SBU on Thursday, June 2
The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) confirmed that Hrymchak and his aide were detained by SBU officers in August 2019 after being caught “red-handed” while receiving part of the funds – $480,000.
“It was documented that the official demanded $ 1.1 million from the entrepreneur for allegedly assisting in the decision-making of persons authorised to perform state functions,” the SBU said.
“The criminal was found guilty by a court decision under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:
“The crime was documented by SBU officers together with NABU detectives under the procedural guidance of the SAP.”
Колишній заступник міністра, якого СБУ викрила на багатомільйонному хабарі, проведе 10 років за ґратами
Експосадовця та його помічника співробітники СБУ затримали у серпні 2019 року під час одержання частини коштів – $480 тис.
➡️ https://t.co/6FT4N5BqH2 pic.twitter.com/hWTRLrWwVe
— СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 2, 2022
Колишній заступник міністра, якого СБУ викрила на багатомільйонному хабарі, проведе 10 років за ґратами
Експосадовця та його помічника співробітники СБУ затримали у серпні 2019 року під час одержання частини коштів – $480 тис.
➡️ https://t.co/6FT4N5BqH2 pic.twitter.com/hWTRLrWwVe
— СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 2, 2022
