By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 11:24

2022 sees Spain's third driest hydrological year of 21st century Credit: Twitter @AEMET_Esp

According to data collected by Spain’s state meteorological agency’s monitoring systems, has indicated that this year has been Spain’s third driest year, as well as the sixth driest since 1961.

Spain’s state meteorological agency (AEMET) took to twitter to share the news of the third driest hydrological year stating:

“We ended two thirds of the hydrological year with rainfall 24% below normal in Spain as a whole.

This is the third driest hydrological year of the 21st century to date in Spain as a whole and the sixth driest since 1961.”

Esto se nota en la reserva de agua embalsada, que se encuentra, según datos de @mitecogob, en el 49,5 % de su capacidad, cuando la media de los últimos diez años es del 69,5 % (veinte puntos porcentuales más) pic.twitter.com/VvDXd6wuI8 — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) June 3, 2022

“This is noticeable in the reservoir water reserve, which is, according to data from @mitecogob

at 49.5% of its capacity, while the average for the last ten years is 69.5% (twenty percentage points higher).”

According to their website, the meteorological drought monitoring system used by AEMET is designed for monitoring, early warning and assessment of meteorological drought, using available real-time climatic and satellite information showing the development of meteorological drought conditions and their possible evolution.

In addition, it allows users to visualise the history of meteorological drought indices since 1961 and the selection of specific geographical points, where the time series of the meteorological drought index can be visualised and downloaded.

The news follows AEMET predicting that June, July and August are likely to see amongst the highest temperatures recorded in Spain in over a 30 year period.

