By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 18:01

Almeria to receive the most water investments of any Spanish province Credit: Creative Commons

Almeria is the Spanish province with the highest number of actions and investments in a water investment programme, with a total of ten projects totalling a public injection of €87.76 million, 11 per cent of the national total.

The news of Almeria receiving the most water investments of any Spanish province was stated by MAPA in a document after the meeting with irrigators participating in the various irrigation modernisation projects included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR), as reported by Noticias de Almeria.

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Luis Planas, held the meeting in Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria) with irrigation communities in the area of eastern Almeria where he informed them that the modernisation of irrigation infrastructure works, as a whole, will have an impact on more than 63,770 hectares and will benefit more than 26,400 irrigators.

These projects are co-financed with Next Generation public funds from the European Union (EU), up to a maximum of 80 per cent, and by the irrigation communities themselves.

The minister emphasised that the recovery funds offer a historic opportunity to tackle the modernisation of irrigation and achieve greater efficiency in water use and energy consumption.

Planas acknowledged that Almeria has made “excellent” use of water, in an area where this resource is particularly scarce, and pointed out that the ultimate goal is to get the most out of every drop of water.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.