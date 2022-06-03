By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 18:27

Almeria's URA Clan to participate in Ireland's Inclusive Rugby World Cup Credit: FundacionURAclan.com

Almeria’s URA Clan has achieved another milestone with its participation in the Inclusive Rugby World Cup, to be held in Cork (Ireland), from 6 to 10 June.

Almeria’s URA Clan inclusive rugby team will join a total of 24 teams from 14 countries to participate in the World Cup, and URA Clan will be represented in both male and female categories. Fifty people with different abilities will travel to Ireland, with the hope of enjoying the experience and achieving great sporting feats, as reported by La Voz de Almeria.

The Councillor for Sports, Juanjo Segura, accompanied by the Councillor for Safety, María del Mar García Lorca, and the Deputy for Sports, José Antonio García, attended yesterday afternoon’s training session to encourage the players and chat with the President, Miguel Palanca.

“We are looking forward to competing. We were already invited to the previous World Cup in Vitoria and now we are an official team. The players are very excited”, says the president. The president of the URA club gave them the team’s shirt as a thank you.

Juanjo Segura stated: “Almeria City Council believes in sport for all and that is why through the Municipal Sports Board it promotes adapted and inclusive sport.”

“URA stood out from the beginning for its inclusive work through URA Clan. It is a source of pride for Almeria that URA Clan will represent us in the Inclusive Rugby World Cup and we wish them the best of luck in the competition.”

