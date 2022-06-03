Bather drowns after jumping from rocks at a beach in the Malaga town of Nerja

By Chris King • 03 June 2022 • 0:08
Image of Piedra de Tarzan.
Credit: Google maps - Francoise Gonzalez
As indicated by the 112 emergency service of Andalucia, a bather drowned this afternoon, Thursday, Jun2 2, after jumping from a rocky outcrop on a beach in the Malaga municipality of Nerja. The identity of the deceased has not been disclosed, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.
The incident occurred at around 5:50pm when 112 was alerted by a friend of the victim. He informed the operator that his partner had attempted to dive into the sea from the well known El Tarzan rocks in the Burriana area, and that he had subsequently lost sight of him in the water.
112 immediately mobilised a specialised Special Underwater Activities Group (GEAS) unit from the Guardia Civil to the location. They were joined by members of Maritime Rescue, the Local Police, and an ambulance from the Andalucian Health and Civil Protection Service.
The body was eventually retrieved from the water and confirmed dead at the scene. An investigation has been launched by the Judicial Police to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.
