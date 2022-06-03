Beach lifeguard service starts early in Nerja to keep swimmers safe

By Tamsin Brown • 03 June 2022 • 6:48

Nerja's beach lifeguard service has started early this year to keep swimmers safe. Image: Nerja Town Hall

Nerja has implemented its beach lifeguard service early this year as the number of visitors continues to grow now that travel restrictions have been lifted.

As of May 28, the beaches of Nerja and Maro have a lifeguard service. The service has been put into place more than a week earlier than it was last year, and twenty days before the start of the bathing season.

The announcement was made by the councillors for Human Resources of the Nerja Town Hall, Ángela Díaz, and Beaches, María del Carmen López, who said: “We are implementing this lifeguard service earlier in response to the increase in visitors that we have seen as a result of the tourism recovery and the good weather we are having.”

They also highlighted that the aim of the municipal government is for both residents and visitors to enjoy the local beaches as safely as possible.

The service will be made up of a total of 41 people, including 38 beach lifeguards, one coordinator and two boat skippers, and will remain in place until September 25.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.