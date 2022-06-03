By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 15:23

BREAKING NEWS: Train crash kills three leaves many injured in Bavaria, Germany Credit: Twitter @MartinBreitkopf

The train crash in Germany’s Bavaria occurred after it derailed taking the life of several passengers and leaving many more injured.

A train crash in Bavaria, Germany, specifically in the region Garmisch-Partenkirchen, on the afternoon of Friday, June, 3 has reportedly killed at least three and injured dozens more.

According to local officials 60 people have been injured, 16 of those seriously.

There is currently a large operation underway according to local police at the scene.

Twitter is flooding with footage of the incident, with one user posting:

“Train Derails in Germany – Three Dead. A passenger train has derailed in the Bavaria, on a line linked to Munich. Three people have been killed. According to official reports, at least 60 others were injured, around 16 of them seriously. Rescue operations are currently underway.”

Train Derails in Germany – Three Dead A passenger train has derailed in the Bavaria, on a line linked to Munich. Three people have been killed. According to official reports, at least 60 others were injured, around 16 of them seriously. Rescue operations are currently underway. pic.twitter.com/8znckvewHs — Cyan Eyed (@osiris_neits) June 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @osiris_neits

Another Twitter user posted photos of the train crash in Bavaria, Germany:

“#trainaccident #garmischpartenkirchen #oberland there was a serious train accident on the railway line between Farchant and GarmischPartenkirchen @br24

– Operation is ongoing – no further information available yet #br_oberbayern #br_oberland,”

#zugunfall #garmischpartenkirchen #oberland auf der Bahnstrecke zwischen Farchant und GarmischPartenkirchen kam es zu einem schweren Zugunglück @br24 – Einsatz läuft – weitere Infos liegen noch nicht vor #br_oberbayern #br_oberland pic.twitter.com/FRRh0x7yUh — Martin Breitkopf (@MartinBreitkopf) June 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @MartinBreitkopf

The news of the train crash in Bavaria, Germany, follows a recent train crash in Barcelona that occurred on the afternoon of Monday, May, 16, when a train carrying goods derailed at the entrance to the station, hitting the cabin of the passenger train that was leaving the station.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.