By Matthew Roscoe • 03 June 2022 • 8:44

Day 100: British MoD reveals latest Defence Intelligence update on Ukraine crisis. Image: British MoD

THE British Ministry of Defence released its latest Defence Intelligence update on the hundredth day of the situation in Ukraine.

On Friday, June 3, British MoD provided its latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine, which noted that on day 100, “Russian forces failed to achieve their initial objectives to seize Kyiv and Ukrainian centres of government.”

“Staunch Ukrainian resistance and the failure to secure Hostomel airfield in the first 24 hours led to Russian offensive operations being repulsed,” the update read.

“Following the failure of the initial plan, through false planning assumptions and poor tactical execution, Russia adapted its operational design to focus on the Donbas.

“Russia is now achieving tactical success in the Donbas. Russian forces have generated and maintained momentum and currently appear to hold the initiative over Ukrainian opposition.”

It added: “Russia controls over 90 per cent of Luhansk Oblast and is likely to complete control in the next two weeks.”

This was noted in their update yesterday, which said that “Russia had taken control of most of Severodonetsk.”

“Russia has achieved these recent tactical successes at significant resource cost, and by concentrating force and fires on a single part of the overall campaign,” it continued.

“Russia has not been able to generate manoeuvre or movement on other fronts or axes, all of which have transitioned to the defensive.

“Measured against Russia’s original plan, none of the strategic objectives have been achieved. In order for Russia to achieve any form of success will require continued huge investment of manpower and equipment, and is likely to take considerable further time,” it said.