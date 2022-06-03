Covid numbers in Spain on Friday, June 3 show the incidence rate dropping

By Chris King • 03 June 2022 • 20:49

Image of coronavirus cell. Credit: Fusion Medical Animation/ Unsplash

The Covid numbers published by the Ministry of Health in Spain on Friday, June 3 show the incidence rate is still dropping.

The Ministry of Health published its twice-weekly Covid numbers in Spain this Friday, June 3, compiled with data provided by the autonomous communities to the National Epidemiological Surveillance Network.

Today’s report shows that since the last figures published on Tuesday, May 31, a total of 42,989 new cases have been reported in the population equal to, or greater than, 60 years of age. Another 304 deaths have also been added. This brings the total number of deaths to 106,797 since the pandemic began in Spain.

Taking into account this change in the way cases are counted, Spain has officially recorded a total of 12,403,245 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic started.

As for the cumulative incidence rate at 14 days, it has dropped by 65 points, standing at 617.92 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. At seven days it is 275.60 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Within the vulnerable population group, the group over 80 is the one with the highest incidence, reaching an incidence rate of 777.14 at 14 days, and 345.18 cases at seven days.

There are currently a total of 6,481 patients admitted for Covid-19 in Spanish hospitals, while 325 are in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The capacity of beds occupied by coronavirus patients stands at 5.25 per cent, with 3.65 per cent in the ICU.

