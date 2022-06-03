Food alerts for Lidl and Mercadona products in Spain

By Chris King • 03 June 2022 • 22:19

Image of the packaged meat sold by Lidl. Credit: aesan.gob.es

Two alerts have been issued regarding food products sold in Spain by Lidl and Mercadona.

Two alerts have been issued by the health authorities today, Friday, June 3, warning of products sold by Lidl and Mercadona.

In the first case, the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan) reported the presence of salmonella in the 500g packaging of minced poultry meat (Chicken-Turkey Burger Meat) sold by the German supermarket chain Lidl.

According to Aesan, the alert was raised by the community of Aragon, through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI). So far, no cases have been detected in Spain.

“It is recommended that people who have the products at home that are included in this alert, refrain from consuming them, and return them to the point of purchase”, said Aesan.

The affected lot is number 3369, with an expiration date of June 3, 2022. Its packaging is a plastic tray and it is sold refrigerated. In case of having already consumed the product, and presenting any symptoms such as vomiting, fever, headache, or diarrhoea), it is recommended to go to a health centre.

The second of the alerts declared has to do with chia seeds in Mercadona’s Hacendado brand. This case has been reported through the Valencian company itself in a statement, due to the presence of the soy allergen not being included in the product labelling.

As a result, the supplier, Pedon S.P.A. has communicated the voluntary withdrawal of all batches of the product. Mercadona assures that the consumption of this product does not entail any risk to members of the public, but until the resolution of the sanitary file, all lots will be withdrawn from its supermarket shelves.

Anybody who might have this product at home and wants to return it, Mercadona has promised to refund the full amount of the product. Soy is one of the 14 allergens whose labelling is mandatory, along with others such as gluten, egg, fish, peanuts, celery, sesame, and mollucs.

