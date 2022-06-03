By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 10:59

BREAKING NEWS: Huge fire engulfs business centre in Moscow, Russia Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

On the morning of Friday, June, 3 a huge fire broke out in Moscow, Russia, in the Grand Setun Plaza business centre.

Videos of the fire in Moscow, Russia, are going viral on Twitter with one user posting:

“In Moscow, the Grand Setun Plaza business center on Gorbunova Street caught fire. The casualties are unknown.”

“The fire was assigned the highest rank of gravity. It is reported that people remain on the upper floors.”

⚡️To the building "Grand Setun Plaza" they requested all the lifts that are in Moscow. The fire was assigned the highest rank of difficulty. It is reported that people can remain on the upper floors. pic.twitter.com/O0b7SXesEg — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 3, 2022

“Moscow Grand Setun Plaza business center is on fire. The fire which spread to 1,000 m2 received top level of complexity. Helicopters and 200 people are involved in the firefighting, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the site, reports Russian media,” read another tweet by Ukrainian media showing further footage of the fire in Moscow, Russia.

Moscow Grand Setun Plaza business center is on fire. The fire which spread to 1,000 m2 received top level of complexity. Helicopters and 200 people are involved in the firefighting, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations arrived at the site, reports Russian media 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7BuuLh2NLd — Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) June 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Hromadske

According to Moscow emergency officials, firefighters, fire engines and even helicopters have been sent to fight the fire.

125 people have allegedly been rescued from the building, while emergencies services are still searching for any remaining victims of the fire.

Russian authorities are yet to officially comment on the cause of the fire in Moscow, Russia, although Russian media has claimed that it was possibly caused by a short circuit.

The news of the fire in Moscow, Russia comes just a day after the funeral of the Russian Air Force Major General Kanamat Botashev who was killed in Ukraine.

