Living in Spain event in Orihuela to provide free legal advice for expats

By Tamsin Brown • 03 June 2022 • 9:28

The Living in Spain event in Orihuela will provide free legal advice for expats.

Easyads Multinational’s Living in Spain event will provide expert advice on legal issues for expatriates in the area.

From 2pm to 6pm on Thursday, June 23, the Orihuela real estate company easyads Multinational will be hosting an event for local expatriates to learn and understand more about the legal issues that may affect them while living and working in Spain.

Based in La Zenia, Orihuela Costa, easyads Multinational is a group of companies designed to offer Spanish property buyers, sellers, landlords and tenants an apparelled end-to-end Spanish property solution.

The event is completely free and there will be drinks and canapés for all those attending. It will take place at The View Sky Bar and Restaurant in Campoamor Golf (Avenida del Tiro de Pichon).

Qualified solicitors and experts will be giving special legal advice on topics such as legal services, residency, visas, insurance, taxes, driving licenses, selling property, currency exchange, mortgages, new builds and resale properties.

To book, email [email protected] or WhatsApp 0034 686756037.

