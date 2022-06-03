By Tamsin Brown • 03 June 2022 • 6:21

Make friends, network and socialise at the Phoenix Solos Club in Torrevieja. Image: Phoenix Solos Club

The Phoenix Solos Club in Torrevieja, Alicante, is a great place for the over-50s to make friends, participate in a range of activities and develop a strong social network.

Those who are over 50, on their own, want a better social life and live in the Torrevieja area of Alicante are welcome to join the Phoenix Solos Club. Formed in 2001 and now going stronger than ever, Phoenix Solos is an English-Speaking club open to people of all nationalities that aims to provide a social setting for the widowed, divorced or single to network, plan activities or just have a chat.

The group meets every Monday from 11am to 1pm at Reflections Bar/Restaurant (San Luis, Calle Avilés, 11-12, 03184 Torrevieja). They also have a lot of extra social events throughout the month and many smaller spin-off groups that partake in ten-pin bowling, petanque, games nights and many other such activities.

Membership only costs €10 for an entire year. For more information, visit https://phoenixsolos.wixsite.com/phoenixsolos or call Lynette on 602 432 073.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.