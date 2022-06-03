Normal format for Carboneras (Almeria) fiestas between June 10 and 13

By Linda Hall • 03 June 2022 • 20:14
SAFE CELEBRATIONS: Recent meeting of Carboneras Public Safety Committee
Photo credit: Carboneras town hall
The meeting presided by Carboneras’ mayor Jose Luis Amerigo Fernandez and the central government’s Assistant Sub-delegate Jose Ramon Fernandez was attended by representatives from the Guardia Civil, the Policia Nacional, Policia Local and Proteccion Civil as well as Andalucia’s 112 Emergencies Service.
Amerigo thanked all those involved for the “climate of permanent collaboration and planning” that the town hall received from Carboneras’ security forces and Proteccion Civil as the town prepared for the celebrations honouring the town’s patron, San Antonio de Padua between June 10 and June 13.
“The fiestas will follow a format where normality can at last return for the San Antonio Fiestas and throughout the summer when we shall also be able to enjoy the Fiestas del Pescador (Fishermen’s Fiestas) in August,” Amerigo said.
