Playa Centro beach in Villajoyosa (Alicante) is on the level again

By Linda Hall • 03 June 2022 • 15:04

PLAYA CENTRO: Beaches Maintenance councillor checks the re-levelled beach Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall

SAND on the Playa Centro beach in Villajoyosa has now been returned to its original level.

The last series of storms eroded so much sand that there was a drop of two metres at the end of one of the ramps and steps that give access to the beach.

Kilo Carreres, Beaches Maintenance councillor, explained that his department had waited several weeks for wave action to return the Playa Centro sand.

Now, with the help of heavy machinery which has redistributed and levelled the sand, the beach has returned to its normal level, Carreres said, adding that he was “very satisfied” with the result.

