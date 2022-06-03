Playa Centro beach in Villajoyosa (Alicante) is on the level again

By Linda Hall • 03 June 2022 • 15:04
PLAYA CENTRO: Beaches Maintenance councillor checks the re-levelled beach
Photo credit: Villajoyosa town hall
The last series of storms eroded so much sand that there was a drop of two metres at the end of one of the ramps and steps that give access to the beach.
Kilo Carreres, Beaches Maintenance councillor, explained that his department had waited several weeks for wave action to return the Playa Centro sand.
Now, with the help of heavy machinery which has redistributed and levelled the sand, the beach has returned to its normal level, Carreres said, adding that he was “very satisfied” with the result.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.