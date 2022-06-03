By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 12:11

Police seize over 18,000 counterfeit items in commercial establishments in Spain Credit: Twitter @Policia

Spanish National Police arrested 16 people and inspected 19 establishments in Lloret de Mar, Catalunya, Spain, where they found counterfeit items of well-known brands with a market value of over half a million euros.

The counterfeit goods were seized by Spanish National Police who worked alongside the Tax Customs Surveillance Agency to successfully carry out the operation in Lloret de Mar.

They shared a video of the operation on their official Twitter account:

🚩 Intervenidos más de 18.000 efectos falsificados en establecimientos comerciales de #LloretdeMar #Gerona 16 detenidos e inspeccionados 19 establecimientos donde se han localizado numerosos artículos de conocidas marcas cuyo valor de mercado supera el medio millón de #euros pic.twitter.com/kxHgITZl2y — Policía Nacional (@policia) June 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Policia

The investigation began last March, when the Spanish National Police received several complaints from the legal representatives of different prestigious brands. These complaints were directed against establishments open to the public in Lloret de Mar (Gerona), where numerous counterfeit articles were allegedly being stored, offered and marketed.

The counterfeit products of well-known brands were found on display or in storage, perfectly prepared for distribution and illicit marketing.

The seized goods were mainly textiles and accessories such as T-shirts, trousers, sweatshirts, trimmings, bags and leather goods that infringe the industrial property rights of different well-known brands, with a market value of €549,660.

In addition, during the course of the investigation, police also located different plates for the materialisation of the counterfeits in situ, in such a way that by means of stamping, die-cutting or gluing, they stuck the logo of the brand on the leather or textile product.

