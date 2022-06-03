President of Spain visits Moldova following tensions with Transnistria

By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 16:34

Pedro Sánchez, the first President of Spain to ever visit Moldova, went in a show of support following the rising tensions with Transnistria, the majority Russian speaking breakaway state of Moldova.

During his visit to Moldova due to rising tensions with Transnistria, representing Spain on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Sanchez stated:

“The Spanish Government will support Moldova in everything it can to overcome this dramatic crisis, both bilaterally and within the framework of the European Union.”

The President of the Government of Spain also announced the opening of a Spanish diplomatic office in the Moldovan capital, Chisinau, “with the aim of further reforming our bilateral relationship”, later posting it on his official Twitter account.

El Gobierno de España apoya a Moldavia. Próximamente, vamos a abrir una oficina diplomática española en Chisináu para reforzar aún más nuestra relación bilateral. Además, estamos destinando ayuda humanitaria a este país para atender a las personas que llegan desde Ucrania. pic.twitter.com/LntMQiJHbU — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) June 3, 2022

Pedro Sánchez thanked Moldova for voting in favour of the resolutions of condemnation adopted at the United Nations General Assembly.

The European partners, the President recalled, had adopted six packages of very tough sanctions against Putin’s regime, and our message is clear and resounding: “Reject all violations of international law”.

Sánchez also pointed out that Europe’s unity, in the response to Putin and in the defence of European values, is its main strength in achieving a future of peace and prosperity.

The news follows Transnistria’s President Vadim Krasnoselsky dismissing the entire government on Thursday, May, 26.

