By Chris King • 03 June 2022 • 1:10

Image of the perfume factory where the explosion occurred. Credit: [email protected]

An explosion inside a perfume factory in the Granada town of Armilla has produced a cloud of toxic gas.

Residents of the Granada municipality of Armilla have been alerted this evening, Thursday, June 2, after a ‘strong explosion’ explosion occurred inside a perfume factory. 112 Emergencies Andalucia confirmed to granadadigital.es that the incident occurred at around 10:10pm inside a factory located at exit 15 of the GR-30 ring road.

A cloud of toxic gas has reportedly been produced in the area as a result of the explosion. Armilla Local Police have asked people not to leave their homes and to close doors and windows to avoid any unnecessary health incidents.

This same recommendation was issued by the 112 Emergency Service. The use of facemasks has also been suggested in the area until the toxic cloud disperses. There have been no reports of anybody suffering from the effects of the fumes.

Calle Fernando de los Rios, and Calle San Rafael, in the immediate vicinity of the factory, have been cordoned off reported 112. The incident has been confined to the interior of the facility and there is no fire.

Three fire engines from Granada Fire Brigade were mobilised to the factory as a precaution. Patrols from the Guardia Civil and Armilla Local Oilicewere also deployed to the scene by 112.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.