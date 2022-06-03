“Russia does not want to seize Ukraine” says President of Belarus

By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 14:51

President of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko made the claim on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, today in Minsk after an opening ceremony of a new children’s clinic, as reported by SB.

The President of Belarus has claimed that Russia does not wish to seize Ukraine on the 100th day since the Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

“Believe me, Putin, Russia’s military, they have no desire to seize Ukraine, or anything else. They have simply shown: Russia must be reckoned with.”

“There is no need to insult the President of Russia. There is no need to strangle the Russian language, which all Ukrainians speak. Even, as some say, nationalist-oriented. There is no desire to enslave, to capture and so on,” Lukashenko stated.

“The most important thing is Russia’s security. I understand the Russian president. We discuss topics in different ways but I can’t say anything when he says that not only Russia but Belarus is under attack,” continued the President of Belarus.

“We need to think about how to defend ourselves, how to prevent and avoid this springboard from where an attack would be possible,” said Lukashenko.

The President of Belarus added that he agreed with US financier George Soros’ assessment of the likelihood of a new world war.

“If it is not stopped now in Ukraine, Soros is right. We should stop now in Ukraine,” he said.

