03 June 2022

Russian FSB agent arrested following alleged planned terrorist attacks on Ukraine Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The Russian FSB agent was arrested for his alleged planned terrorist attacks after collecting data on sites that could potentially become a target for Russian shelling in Ukraine’s Cherkasy region.

The Russian FSB agent was arrested by the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) before being able to carry out the alleged terrorist attacks. They shared the news of the arrest on their official Twitter account, alongside a video explaining what had occurred, stating:

“Security Service of Ukraine detains FSB agent who collected data on assets that could become a target for Russian shelling.”

“He collected photos and exact coordinates of checkpoints, units of the SBU and security services in order to pass them to the Russian special services.”

СБУ затримала агента фсб, який збирав дані про об’єкти, що могли стати ціллю для обстрілів рф Він зібрав фото і точні координати блокпостів, підрозділів ЗСУ та силових структур, щоб передати їх російським спецслужбам. ➡️ https://t.co/NcW48Vv9fJ pic.twitter.com/ahyKWsTJXO — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @ServiceSsu

The agent was reportedly a local businessman, a former employee of the administrative authorities and an active “activist” of the Forbidden Party of Armenia.

The allegations against whether or not he planned to carry out terrorist attacks are currently being investigated, with the SBU claiming he contacted the FSB to request pistols equipped with silencers and sights, magazines, grenades, and antipersonnel mines with radio detonators.

The Russian agent is currently detained and suspected under Part 2, Art. 2 of Article 111 (state crime) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

