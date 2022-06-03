By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 11:53

Russian soldiers accused of stealing fridge magnet souvenirs from Ukraine households Credit: Creative Commons

Russian soldiers are reportedly stealing everything they can lay their hands on, including fridge magnet souvenirs, as reported by the Ukraine Security Service, who intercepted a phone call between a soldier and his brother.

The news of the fridge magnets and other items looted by Russian soldiers was shared on Twitter by the Ukraine Security Service, alongside audio of the alleged phone call:

“The Russian occupiers are so angry that they steal everything they can – even fridge magnets. Also, they are angry because before the war the Ukrainians were able to travel around the world, while for the majority of Russians this is an unattainable disadvantage.”

Російські окупанти настільки дикі, що крадуть усе підряд – навіть магнітики з холодильників Також вони заздрять тому, що до війни українці мали можливість подорожувати світом, у той час як для більшості росіян це недосяжна розкіш ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/yfdJVqOw40 — СБ України (@ServiceSsu) June 3, 2022

Credit: @ServiceSsu

The Security Service of Ukraine continued their report on their official Telegram, where they shared the information of the new leaked phone call:

“I got magnets. When we moved into the house, they’re such f*****g travellers: they’ve been to China, to Italy, to Paris. F*****g wherever they’ve been. They didn’t need them, they didn’t want them, so I took them myself,” the Russian looter told his brother.”

“Guys do whatever they can: saws, all sorts of c*ck, ‘pistols’, lathes – everything goes home.”

The soldier reportedly goes on to complain about a bag he packed with cosmetic creams, but all the “good stuff” was burnt together with 10 cars that the Russian soldier was planning to take home and sell.

The news of Russian soldiers stealing from Ukraine households follows news of a huge fire that broke out in Moscow, Russia, in the Grand Setun Plaza business centre, on the morning of Friday, June, 3

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.