By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 19:51

Russian soldiers threaten to sell abandoned Ukrainian cars if owners don't show Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Russian soldiers have set the deadline for Ukrainian car owners to step forward and claim ownership of the cars on July,1, according to the Mariupol city mayor’s adviser, Petro Andryushchenko.

“The Russians are engaged in the “nationalization” of Ukrainian cars in Mariupol, – Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor says,” read one tweet showing footage shared by the adviser on his official Telegram.

⚡️The Russians are engaged in the "nationalization" of Ukrainian cars in Mariupol, – Petro Andriushchenko, an adviser to the mayor says. pic.twitter.com/1wIsYsRr8T — Flash (@Flash43191300) June 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

On his official Telegram Petro Andryushchenko made a statement on the Russian soldiers allegedly stealing Ukrainian cars:

“Mariupol. A stockpile of destroyed cars. The occupants say that if the owners are not found by June 01, the cars will be nationalized.”

“At that time many “solicitors” under the brand name “Zvolontery” appeared claiming to be able to evacuate cars from the city for a fee. Typical win-win from the occupants.”

“Either the owners from Ukraine will come and there will be a mobile operating reserve. Or the fleet of cars of the army of the so-called “DPR” will be enlarged.Or they will earn money, people close to the Donetsk occupation authorities.”

“The only one who is at a disadvantage are the Mariupol Ukrainians.”

The news of the Russian soldiers taking advantage of abandoned Ukrainian cars ties in with reports from earlier today when the Security Service of Ukraine shared the information of a new leaked phone call in which a Russian soldier claimed they were stealing everything in Ukraine from fridge magnets to vehicles.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.