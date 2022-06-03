Sevilla driver must pay €3,000 compensation for spitting and attacking a Guardia Civil

By Chris King • 03 June 2022 • 4:56

Image of a Guardia Civil traffic officer. Credit: Guardia Civil

A woman who spat at and attacked a Guardia Civil officer has been ordered to pay him €3,000 compensation.

As reported on Thursday, June 2, by the Unified Association of the Guardia Civil (AUGC), a court in Sevilla sentenced a driver to six months in prison plus €3,000 compensation to an officer whom she spat on, insulted, and assaulted, causing injuries, during a traffic control, according to diariodesevilla.es.

After refusing to submit to the breathalyser test, the defendant attacked the Guardia Civil officer during the investigation of the report. Legal services representing the AUGC managed to raise the initial compensation from just €120 to €3,000, to show that “attacking and causing injury to a Guardia Civil does not come out so cheap”.

Sevilla’s Criminal Court No2 heard how the incident occurred around 7:25pm on the afternoon of June 7, 2021. The woman was “driving a car through the urban area of ​​Alcala del Rio after having ingested alcoholic beverages that impaired her ability to drive, which made her almost collide with vehicles parked on the road”.

She was subsequently observed by the officers displaying “clear symptoms of being under the influence of alcoholic beverages”, They asked her to submit to a breathalyser test, which the woman explicitly refused.

Earlier, she had given a result of 1.91 milligrams of alcohol per litre of expired air, which is almost 8 times more than the maximum allowed rate of 0.25.

The defendant’s refusal “was not peaceful”, the court heard, “it was accompanied by insults to the officers, and she began to slap one of them, and spit on him”.

Attempts to calm her down were reportedly futile, as “far from it, she began to throw kicks and punches that caused one of the agents a post-traumatic tendinous injury to the right shoulder. This required curative treatment, causing basic personal injury of 32 days, with loss of moderate quality of life, and with sequela of a painful shoulder”.

The resolution added that the woman presented “symptoms of alcoholic involvement, such as changes in attitude, euphoria, arrogance, loss of balance, and excessive eloquence”, and it was revealed that the driver already had a history of assault and injuries.

JoséeLuis Ganfornina, The AUGC lawyer, requested the annulment of the first process, which had been initiated by urgent proceedings, without offering anything to the officer. Compensation of €120 was requested based only on the emergency report of the injured person.

“The sentence now leaves no room for doubt, and is clear in this regard in the narrated facts. The aggressor is being convicted for a crime of attack, and another of injuries concurring the aggravating circumstance of recidivism, having to compensate the Guardia Civil officer the amount of €3,000, and six months in prison, as well as disqualification from exercising passive suffrage for the same time”, highlighted the AUGC in a press release.

Interventions such as this by legal services “not only contribute to the defence of the rights of the police officers, but as in this case and in many others, they claim the amounts they consider fair according to the injuries caused to guards on duty”, stressed the AUGC.

___________________________________________________________

